DUBAI- On a mission to save the world’s soils from extinction, the Save Soil movement, founded by global visionary Sadhguru Jagadish Vaudev, is coming to the UAE this month in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

As part of his 'Journey to Save Soil' from London to the southern tip of India, Sadhguru will stop in the UAE from 18th to 20th May. Spanning 30,000 kilometres and 27 countries, he is undertaking a 100-day journey as a lone motorcyclist to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health and supporting leaders to institute national policies to save soil.

During his stay, Sadhguru will visit Jubail Mangrove Park, the first self-contained educational, nature, and leisure destination in Abu Dhabi, where he will meet and address high-level government officials and participate in mangrove planting.

On this occasion, MOCCAE will sign a collaboration agreement with Conscious Planet, the global campaign founded by Sadhguru to inspire conscious approaches to save the soil.

Sadhguru will also tour Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to 100 varieties of palm trees, and Emirates Bio Farm, the UAE’s largest organic farm, where he will witness practical application of sustainable agricultural methods and sample the best of homegrown produce.

The visit will culminate with a large-scale public event in Dubai that is expected to attract 10,000 people, including several VIP guests, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of soil conservation. The gathering will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday, 20th May, from 18:30 to 20:30.

The event will start with a cultural programme featuring a performances by Sadhguru’s musical ensemble Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

After a keynote speech, Sadhguru will take the stage for a moderated discussion with Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, followed by Q&A session with the audience.