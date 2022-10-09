KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait intends to establish a completely carbon-free green city – the largest in the world and the first of its kind in the region, reports Al-Seyassah daily. The green city, which will be called ‘XZERO’, can accommodate about 100,000 people who shall constitute a completely sustainable community; in which living, working and tourism facilities will be available.

In this context, the British Daily Mail newspaper reported that URP Company is currently working on designing the green city; indicating the company has published some pictures of the design and the exterior such that the city will look like a flower. The company, which is based in Dubai, has been quoted as saying, “XZero will be the most walkable city in the world.

The design of the city, which takes the shape of a flower, limits the access of cars to it, has large and safe areas for walking and it will provide 30,000 green jobs. The Daily Mail also stated that a timetable for the construction of this city has yet to be announced; disclosing it will be divided into hubs for different types of facilities like medicine, education and others. The newspaper added the design engineers at URP Company confirmed that the city will provide food and energy security, while promoting a green recycling economy.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).