ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Agency announced today the launch of the ‘Green Industries’ environmental labelling programme.

The innovative programme is tailored based on best international practices in the field of eco-labelling while taking into consideration the nature of the industrial sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The programme aims to build mutually supportive partnerships to enhance and appreciate the contribution of industrial facilities in the field of environmental protection.

The ‘Green Industries’ environmental labelling programme encourages industrial facilities to find innovative pollution control solutions and apply best environmental practices leading to an increase in environmental compliance levels across all sectors, by granting an ‘environmental label’ to those organisations with outstanding environmental performance.

The programme was launched during an event held at the headquarters of EAD in the Al Mamoura building by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Support Services Sector of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Also attending were several representatives of government entities and strategic partners in the country, in addition to representatives of various industrial sectors.

During the event, EAD bestowed honorary recognition on selected industrial establishments for their impeccable environmental compliance with environmental laws, legislation and conditions. The facilities were also recognised for their investment in the application of best practices in the field of research and development to find innovative environmental solutions for pollution control and conservation of natural resources. All in the support of the UAE’s green march and to help realise Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 initiative, created to integrate the three aspects of sustainable development; economic, social and environmental.

The honourary recognition was awarded to Emirates Global Aluminium, the world's largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside of the oil and gas sector. Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Joint Venture subsidiary of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), in charge of operating and maintaining the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first civil nuclear energy plant in the UAE and the Arab World, located in the Al Dhafra Region and Al Wafi Food Products Company, part of the Wafi Group of Companies, were also awarded.

The three facilities were recognised for their outstanding environmental performance, judged via environmental inspections and environmental monitoring reports, which demonstrated the efficiency of the companies’ environmental management in applying best practices to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

The programme will award facilities a Green Industries label based on environmental criteria split into four major categories. The first category is the demand-side management of resources, which looks to rationalise consumption, while considering the optimal use of energy and preservation of resources. The second category relates to pollution reduction from primary and secondary operations.

The third category involves entities, that in the view of EAD, have an impeccable history of compliance with EAD requirements. This is based on compliance score(s) that are included in the facility’s monitoring reports, allied with EAD environmental inspection reports.

Finally, the programme also includes an assessment category that distinguishes novel and innovative approaches by entities to protect the environment, promote economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for Abu Dhabi residents. Industries must adhere to criteria in all four categories to be recognised and awarded a ‘Green Industries’ environmental label.

In a speech given at the initiative’s inauguration event, Dr. Al Dhaheri, said, "This programme was created in support of the directives issued by the UAE and Abu Dhabi government in the field of environmental protection, and sustainability of its natural resources, stemming from the diligent and continuous work laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is continued by our wise leadership, and the culmination of EAD’s consistent efforts to ensure the ongoing development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is in accordance with the best environmental standards."

Dr. Al Dhaheri affirmed, "The launch of ‘Green Industries’ is fully aligned with the newly launched Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and comes under the framework of our comprehensive programme to protect environmental gains in Abu Dhabi through an integrated strategy for sustainable development, the integrated management of water resources, and improvement of air quality and waste management. This multidisciplinary effort helps preserve biological diversity, increase environmental awareness and develop EAD’s institutional capabilities, as well as help contribute to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative."

Dr. Al Dhaheri added, "Several countries are implementing environmental labelling programmes to achieve their strategic goals. Studies have proven that companies' commitment to their environmental responsibilities towards society helps raise performance efficiency and facilitates market access, in addition to enhancing the reputation of these companies in the local and global community. They need to overcome the challenges of visualising environmental tools as a cost centre, and not as a source of enhancing revenue. Our main objective of this programme is to increase consumer awareness of the environmental impacts of industrial processes and the importance of choosing the most environmentally friendly products. The shift in market demand for eco-products will encourage these enterprises to apply best environmental practices in a bid to attract more consumers."

The launch of the new programme aims to celebrate industrial facilities that adopt and follow best environmental standards during the manufacturing process, with the ‘Green Industries’ label granted for a period of one year.

The Agency has been working on upgrading its compliance activity portfolio, and now through its ‘Green Industries’ programme, industrial facilities can apply for the label online.

The Agency will review and evaluate the applications, with visits conducted to the participating facilities to ensure their compliance with the programme’s criteria. The Green Industries label will be awarded to compliant facilities to market their company and products.

After launching the programme today, EAD will carry out in-depth training for facilities in various industrial sectors to educate them on how to comply with the programme’s criteria and application procedures. This is in addition to launching a wide media campaign to educate consumers about the programme’s objectives, and publicly recognise facilities that have been awarded the ‘Green Industries’ label.