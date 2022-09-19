DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, chaired the 72nd meeting held virtually, with Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, also participating.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum, and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting discussed several topics, including the results achieved by the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030, which aims to reduce 30 percent of carbon emissions by the end of 2030, in support of the UAE’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Dubai reduced carbon emissions by 21 percent in 2021, which reflects the effectiveness of the emirate’s programmes and projects. These include increasing the share of solar energy and enhancing the operational efficiency in factories and facilities, in addition to waste recycling in power and water production, industry, ground transport and waste treatment. The Supreme Council also discussed a plan submitted by Emirates Gas Company (an ENOC subsidiary) for the coming period to enhance current gas cylinders to advanced ones in terms of safety and reduced weight.

"In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy, the meeting reviewed our roadmap and plans that include national initiatives and strategies to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and consolidate a low-carbon economy. These include the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030, as well as adopting the latest technologies in this area," Al Tayer said.

"The development and implementation of the existing programmes and projects had a positive and tangible impact, reflected in the carbon emission reduction rates over the past 10 years. This highlighted the efforts made by the relevant authorities that support a sustainable green economy and the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions," he added.

"The current plan to shift to using the advanced cylinders ensures better efficiency and more safety for consumers. Emirates Gas has introduced 9,000 advanced cylinders that consumers in Dubai have been satisfied with over the past years," Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said.