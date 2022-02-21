Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment management firm, has invested 130 crore Indian rupees ($17.5 million) in V-Ensure Pharma Technologies.

The investment round, with participation from Asia-based private investment firm Tanas Capital, marks Investcorp's third healthcare investment in India and its first in the pharmaceuticals sector, it said in a statement on Monday.

The fresh capital will fund V-Ensure's plans to grow across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is a leading developer of specialty pharmaceutical formulations focused on complex generics for regulated markets. V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for more than 45 clients across Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil.

"As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future," said Gaurav Sharma, head of private equity at Investcorp India.

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer and retail, and technology sectors.

Its investments over the last four years include Nephroplus, Wingreens, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, FreshToHome, Zolostays, InCred, Citykart, ASG Eye Hospital, Unilog, Xpressbees and Safari Industries.

