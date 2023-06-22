Uzbek Oman Investment Company (UzOman), a joint investment venture between Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the Uzbek Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan (UFRD), has invested in digital lending platform Zood’s operations in Uzbekistan.

Switzerland-based Zood offers financial solutions in Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

The wealth funds did not reveal details of the investments made in Zood .

UzOman focuses on identifying high-potential investments that promote economic growth and development in Uzbekistan.

"Mohamed Al Lawati, CEO of UzOman, said: “This investment is part of our ongoing efforts to promote and invest in Uzbekistan's rapidly growing financial sector."

Zood has ten offices worldwide and serves more than 10 million users.

ZoodPay, the fintech arm of Zood, offers a range of lending solutions.

