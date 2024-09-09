GUANGZHOU — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef has invited Chinese companies to invest in promising industrial sectors identified in Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy, including automotive, food, pharmaceutical, and aviation industries.



The invitation was extended during a roundtable meeting organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in Guangzhou as part of Al-Khorayef’s official visit to China.



Al-Khorayef outlined the various capabilities, incentives, and services Saudi Arabia offers to industrial investors, such as developed industrial lands, industrial financing, workforce training, and incentives tailored for specific target industries.



He also noted the Kingdom’s policy of prioritizing local products in government procurement.



“We are looking for companies that can help us boost investment in key industrial sectors essential for the Kingdom, including automotive, aviation, food, pharmaceutical, machinery, equipment, and renewable energy industries,” said Al-Khorayef.



“We also aim to develop supply chains for buses, trucks, and light-duty vehicles, anticipating rising demand in the coming years.”



The minister highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and China and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with China, particularly in the industrial and mining sectors, to support the diversification of its economic base.



The meeting was attended by Industry and Mineral Resources Assistant Minister for Planning and Development Dr. Abdullah Al-Ahmari, NIDC Chief Executive Eng. Saleh Al-Sulami, and MODON Chief Executive Eng. Majid Al-Argoubi.

