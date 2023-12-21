iSchool, an Egyptian startup that teaches programming to children, has secured $4.5m in a funding round led by Capital Ventures Wave, an Irish venture capital firm.

The round also included UK Capital OneStop, Webit Network Investment, and Capital Oraseya, the investment arm of Dubai’s Integrated Economic Zone Authority.

Mohamed Gawish, the CEO and founder of iSchool, said in a Facebook post that the funding will enable iSchool to expand into six new markets in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as to scale up its technology and online live classroom service across Africa.

Gawish said that iSchool started by teaching technology to students from elementary to high school. With the new funding, the company plans to offer thousands of programming trainers who can teach from their homes through the iSchool platform with just one click.

He added that iSchool’s mission is to empower today’s generations to become the technology leaders of tomorrow, starting from the Middle East and Africa and expanding to the rest of the world.

iSchool was founded in 2018 as the first Egyptian school accredited by the STEM organization. The company teaches various technology subjects to children from 6 to 18 years old, such as software development, artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing.

