Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Executive Vice President of LNG at Shell Cederic Cremers, and reviewed the company's activities and potential to expand investments in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

Madbouly emphasized the government's commitment to paying dues to foreign partners as part of its strategy to boost production and exploration rates in various concession areas owned by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Egypt.

On his part, Cremers pointed out that the Egyptian market ranks fifth in exploration for Shell, reflecting the importance of the company's exploration activities in the country to meet the state’s natural gas needs.

He lauded the joint efforts made by Shell Integrated Gas and the Egyptian government in the field of natural gas at the regional level. The company also plans to cooperate with the Gulf countries to boost investments in Egypt.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi called on Shell to scale its investments in Egypt and join forces in deploying modern technologies as per environmental and civil protection standards in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, outlined the company's efforts and programs implemented in Egypt to support the local community.

On July 23rd, BG International Limited, an affiliate of Shell plc, pumped investments to develop the Mina West gas discovery in Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).