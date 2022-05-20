Doxx — the first fully integrated digital platform start-up in MENA — successfully raised $1.5m in a seed round this week.

Doxx connects users to professionals and institutional healthcare providers — including pharmacies, labs, radiology centres, and insurance companies — to support patients’ medical journey, increase accuracy, as well as improve the quality of service while reducing healthcare costs for the patient.

Led by doctors and other healthcare and pharmacy professionals, Doxx is a patient-centric application that focuses on empowering patients to take control of their medical records, lead healthier lifestyles, and find the right medical care required through a network of fully integrated service providers.

“Guided by our commitment to close the gap between the patients and the healthcare community and increase the quality-of-care delivery, we developed a comprehensive and inclusive platform, putting patients’ needs at the centre of our focus while providing benefits to all healthcare stakeholders and participants,” said Sherif Broudy — Founder and CEO of Doxx.

“We designed Doxx to be the trusted patient and doctor-friendly app in single-source care. We help patients take control of their journey and medical needs and address their healthcare needs well beyond booking features and prescription fulfilment in a single easy-to-use platform that will be their lifelong companion.”

“We believe that Doxx developed a truly superior technology well beyond any existing point solutions that put the focus on the patient while creating value for all healthcare stakeholders and value chain participants. Driven by the team’s comprehensive knowledge of the market and a mission to transform the patient’s journey and support by a sustainable business was fundamental to our decision to capitalise Doxx to ensure a strong go-to-market launch and sustainable growth,” explained Ash Rofail — Founder and General Partner at Doxx.

Driven by its core message of empowering patients, Doxx has successfully acquired 2,600 doctors, 18 Polyclinics, 52 pharmacies, 26 medical labs, and 10 radiology centres in the past four months.

Operating in its Cairo-based office, Doxx is seeking to increase value-added services, which currently include home nursing, polyclinic visits, home visits, and in-clinic visits, besides several signature initiatives that target older patients requiring teleconsultation around the clock, home nursing, at-home doctor visits, and chronic patient care.

The app also works on providing competitive prices for drugs through its vast network of pharmaceutical partners.

“As medical professionals and doctors, it has always been our vision to be able to track our patients’ medical history and files, as it is essential to be able to diagnose and prescribe the correct treatment. Doxx delivers game-changing features that place the patients at the centre… This is why Doxx is backed by Egyptian doctors who truly believe that, with the right tools, Egypt will be able to transform its healthcare system,” said Heba Saher Hashem — Consultant of Neurology and Doxx Investor.

Doxx also provides drug delivery and other services through the application and is set to expand in the next few months to cover several governorates outside the greater Cairo region.

“Elevate’s investment in Doxx is part of our fundamental commitment to elevating access to quality healthcare in Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa. This is the first of a series of investments in healthcare start-ups as part of Elevate’s healthcare-focused venture capital platform, with our participation in Doxx being a warehousing effort,” said Tarek Moharram — Group CEO of Elevate PE and Elevate Healthcare.

“At Elevate, we believe that the technological innovation, creativity, and agility that healthcare start-ups possess, combined with the wide supply/demand gap in quality healthcare services, provides all the right ingredients for Egypt to eventually become a regional hub for healthcare services to serve the rest of Africa, and we want to be the engine that helps drive this growth. We are excited to see what Doxx can do as part of this vision.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

