Bahrain’s Investcorp has announced the launch of a new private infrastructure investment business in North America.

It has appointed Michael Ryder, formerly of Morgan Stanley, Blackstone and OMERS Infrastructure, to act as senior advisor to lead the infrastructure business.

Executive chairman Mohammed Alardhi said the sector was a key focus as North America seeks to upgrade its aging infrastructure.

