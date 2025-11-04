Bahrain - Arcapita Group Holdings, the global alternative investment firm, announced plans to invest over $1 billion in logistics infrastructure transactions, including industrial warehousing and data centres, across the United States and the United Kingdom over the next year.

The commitment, announced at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum in Bahrain, builds on Arcapita’s strategy of backing sectors benefiting from strong structural tailwinds, such as digital transformation and e-commerce. The firm has previously deployed over $7bn into these segments.

Hisham Al Raee, chief executive of Arcapita, said the firm is “executing on a compelling pipeline of opportunities.”

“The rise of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and e-commerce continues to reshape global demand for mission-critical assets such as data centers and industrial estates,” Mr Al Raee stated, underscoring the strategy to invest in resilient sectors combining stable income with scalable growth potential.

Arcapita will focus on acquiring and expanding high-quality data centres that support the rapid growth of AI-driven and cloud-based technologies in the United States. The firm targets facilities with long-term leases and the potential to increase capacity in supply-constrained markets.

In the UK, the firm will expand its industrial real estate platform by aggregating small to mid-sized industrial estates across key regional markets, catering to manufacturing, trade, and services occupiers.

Arcapita currently manages approximately $3bn in industrial real estate assets globally.

