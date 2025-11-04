Germany’s KAST GmbH & Co. and Saudi Arabia’s Khalifa A Abdulrahman Algosaibi Investment Company (KAI) have announced the formation of a new joint venture, KAST, headquartered in Bahrain.

The partnership, announced at the Gateway Gulf 2025 forum, aims to become a leading regional hub for advanced reinforcing technical textiles – such as fibreglass-based reinforcements – used to enhance durability and energy efficiency in construction across the Middle East, the USA, and other markets.

The initial investment for the Bahrain-based venture is projected to be $4-$5 million. The company targets annual revenues exceeding $6m within three years of operation, driven by rising demand for sustainable construction materials.

“This joint venture marks a significant milestone in KAST’s international growth,” said Christoph Kast, chief executive of KAST GmbH & Co. “By localising production in Bahrain, we are bringing German precision and technology closer to our regional partners.”

Ayad Algosaibi, chairman of KAI, said the collaboration aligns with KAI’s vision of investing in “innovative industries that add long-term value to the region.”

KAST will leverage Bahrain’s strategic location and logistics infrastructure to serve the GCC, Mena, and the US. The company plans to create local work opportunities and invest in training and skills development for Bahraini talent.

