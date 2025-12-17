RIYADH — Saudi Arabia issued 6,986 investment licenses in the third quarter of 2025, marking an 83 percent year-on-year increase and the highest quarterly total on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Investment.

The ministry said license issuance also rose 69 percent compared to the previous quarter, up from 4,125 licenses in Q2 2025.

The figures exclude licenses issued under the National Anti-Commercial Concealment Program (Tasattur), underscoring strong underlying growth in genuine investment activity across the Kingdom.

The data show a sustained upward trajectory in investment licensing over recent years.

Quarterly licenses increased from 1,216 in Q1 2022 to 2,887 in Q4 2023, then climbed to 4,615 in Q4 2024.

Momentum continued into 2025, with 4,617 licenses issued in Q1 before surging to a record high in Q3.

As a result, the total number of licenses issued in the first nine months of 2025 reached 15,728, surpassing the full-year total of 14,320 licenses recorded in 2024.

Construction led all sectors in Q3 2025 with 2,583 licenses, reflecting a 143 percent year-on-year increase. Wholesale and retail trade followed with 1,214 licenses, up 234 percent, while manufacturing recorded 803 licenses, representing a 34 percent rise.

Together, these three sectors accounted for roughly two-thirds of all licenses issued during the quarter.

Other sectors also posted strong gains.

Licenses in accommodation and food services more than doubled to 563, information and communications rose 52 percent to 517 licenses, and transportation and storage increased 69 percent to 314 licenses.

However, several sectors saw year-on-year declines, including professional, educational and technical activities, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, and other service activities.

The Ministry of Investment said the continued growth reflects Saudi Arabia’s increasing appeal as an investment destination, supported by a stable regulatory framework, business-friendly reforms, and ongoing economic diversification efforts.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).