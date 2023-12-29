Saudi Aramco’s Prosperity7 Ventures is investing in Chinese medtech start-up Cispoly, a maker of gynaecological tumour detection devices.

The oil giant’s subsidiary led a series B funding that raised more than 100 million yuan ($14 million), with participation from existing shareholder Sunland Fund, according to media reports.

Cispoly is a Beijing-based high-tech enterprise that focuses on women’s health. It has developed products specialising in the early diagnosis of cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and other gynaecological tumours, according to its website.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand worldwide and support research and development initiatives.

Cispoly will also use the proceeds to facilitate product registrations.

Prosperity7 seeks to support start-ups around the world, particularly those that focus on the development of next-generation technology and business models with wider positive impact.

