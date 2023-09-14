Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, has launched a new business, Mubadala Capital Solutions, which includes an investment by NYSE-listed global alternative asset manager and a Mubadala partner, Apollo.

The new platform offers bespoke solutions to investors across three strategies, with a focus on institutional investors and family offices, the firm which manages about $20 billion of assets, said in a statement on Thursday.

The first, a diversified evergreen investment product focusing on private market opportunities, has been seeded with a $2.7 billion diversified portfolio from Mubadala Capital’s balance sheet.

The second platform is focused on Separately Managed Accounts which provides investors with access to tailored investment portfolios that meet their specific investment criteria, risk-appetite and liquidity requirements.

The third is Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave set up in 2019 and was recently integrated into Mubadala Capital. This had an initial allocation of $1 billion in 2019, now has about $1.7 billion of assets under management.

Mubadala Capital Solutions is co-headed by Maxime Franzetti, a founding member of Mubadala Capital, and Fatima Al Noaimi, previously a senior member of Mubadala Capital’s Private Equity business.

