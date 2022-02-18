Buyers snapped up properties in Dubai with a combined value of 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) in a week, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) reported on Friday.

The properties include 252 plots valued at 1.1 billion dirhams, as well as 1,437 apartments and villas worth 2.47 billion dirhams – all sold during the week ending February 18, 2022.

A piece of land on The Palm Jumeirah was acquired for 60 million dirhams, making it one of the biggest deals in the emirate. Another plot of land was sold in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for 38.79 million dirhams.

Among the locations tracked for the weekly report, Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions in Dubai, registering 90 deals worth 201.51 million dirhams, followed by Jabal Ali First with 57 deals worth 140.61 million dirhams and Al Hebiah Fourth with 39 deals worth 332 million dirhams.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week stood at 955.1 million dirhams.

