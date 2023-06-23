AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Thursday attended a special workshop, focused on the Green Jobs Assessment Report in Jordan.

The workshop, held under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and the International Labour Organisation, is part of the GAIN project, which aims to promote green activities in industrial establishments.

The project is funded by the German Federal Government through the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Highlighting the significance of the report, Radaideh said that it directly addresses environmental and climate challenges by focusing on key aspects such as carbon footprint reduction and biodiversity support. It also focuses on the green economy that helps improve the overall environmental landscape.

The primary goal of the report is to raise awareness among the Jordanian society about the importance of the green economy and its role in enhancing sustainable development opportunities.

This objective aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which recognises the crucial role of the environment and green economy.

Kordula Mehlhart, head of development cooperation at the German embassy in Amman, expressed admiration for Jordan's achievements in green growth and the creation of green jobs. She reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Jordan in these endeavours.

Mehlhart emphasised the significance of the report, which adopts the methodology of the International Labour Organisation to study and assess green jobs.

The report aims to provide policy recommendations and procedural guidelines to enhance the creation and development of green jobs in Jordan.

The workshop, attended by Stefan Erber, the GIZ Employment Cluster Coordinator, and several local and international experts and official partners, featured discussions on work methodologies, report content, and the potential for green job opportunities in Jordan.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

