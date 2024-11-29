UAE - As the world strives to reach net zero by mid-century, developing and adopting the latest sustainability practices and solutions that support the energy transition has become a top priority, the UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure has said.

Speaking at the RAK Energy Summit, which concluded on Thursday at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Eng Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said: “In line with the UAE’s ambitious vision for the energy sector, the country works relentlessly toward improving resource efficiency with a focus on leveraging state-of-the-art, smart technologies and investing in research and development to devise innovative solutions to energy and water challenges. Inter-sectoral local and international collaboration is key to achieving future energy objectives.”

The summit, opened by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, shed light on local and international efforts and best practices in approaching the energy transition.

It also brought together high-profile decision-makers, speakers, and experts from the UAE, the region, and around the world to engage in two days of insightful dialogue, supporting the global conversation on sustainability, renewable energy and decarbonisation.

Esteemed speakers on Day 2 included Eng Al Mazrouei and Yousif Al Ali, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Etihad Water and Electricity, who shared his vision for developing the Northern Emirates’ grid.

"In its second edition, the RAK Energy Summit is growing to become a world-class platform for integrating sustainability in the energy sector. The summit is an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to network, form partnerships, and develop sustainable energy solutions that can further cement the UAE’s position as a global driver of the energy transition,” said Eng Al Mazrouei.

Yousif Al Ali said: “As we proudly stand as the lead partner for the second edition of RAK Energy Summit, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, we at EtihadWE are committed to leading the transition towards renewable and sustainable energy in the UAE and beyond. This summit provides an exceptional platform to showcase our pivotal projects, such as the high-efficiency Naqa’a RO Plant, Khuraijah Water Distribution Centre, the Distributed Solar System (DSS), and our groundbreaking AMI Smart Meters project. These initiatives, along with others, are at the heart of our strategy to achieve the goals of the climate neutrality strategy and enhance energy efficiency across the GCC, propelling sustainable energy goals into the future.”

The second day of the summit also featured a strong international presence, with presentations by Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, GCC Interconnection Authority from Saudi Arabia, on regional grid integration; Lucas Boehlé, Energy Efﬁciency Analyst, International Energy Agency (IEA) from France, on global energy efficiency trends; and Anne Dekeukelaere, Executive Director, CWSC (Center for Worldwide Sustainable Construction) - EPFL University, Switzerland, on decarbonisation of the cement industry.

Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director, Energy Efﬁciency and Renewables Ofﬁce, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, provided perspective on Ras Al Khaimah’s plans for the energy transition during his keynote. He announced significant upgrades to Ras Al Khaimah’s energy and sustainability strategy, aimed at increasing both the scope and impact of interventions. Key announcements included a revised strategy with a broader focus on decarbonisation and environment protection alongside energy efficiency and renewables; and new mandates to promote accelerated intervention for the government in the fields of energy efficiency and green procurement, and for large industries in the field of energy management.

Additionally, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the winners of the 8th edition UAE Energy Management Awards for 2024. Abu Dhabi Distribution Company was awarded first place, while ENOC Corporate Real Estate and Al Futtaim Real Estate were awarded second and third places, respectively. The award is based on an assessment conducted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and recognises implementation of best practices in energy management.

The summit also marked a significant milestone with the announcement of the National Industry Sustainability Initiative, a collaborative initiative between MoEI & MoIAT. Central to this initiative was the launch of the UAE Industry Registry Platform to support the implementation of the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities. This landmark ministerial initiative, presented by HE Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and HE Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, underscores the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

The programme also included a presentation from Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and RAKGAS, technology showcases from EDF Group and Schneider Electric, along with dynamic panel discussions on fuels and energy carriers of the future and energy-intensive industries. The event concluded with a roundtable session on sustainability in the hospitality sector, led by Advancing Net Zero Volunteering Team.

Dharmesh Sawant, General Manager, Hisense HVAC, said: “Sustainability drives innovation at Hisense HVAC, empowering us to deliver eco-friendly, high-performance solutions aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision. We proudly support RAK Energy Summit and look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to advance sustainability in future projects across the emirate.”

Simon Huber, Managing Director Europe, Innovia Films, said: “We align with the vision of RAK Energy Summit, and we are dedicated to raising awareness about sustainable material alternatives that offer a significantly lower carbon footprint and environmental benefits. Promoting awareness and market education is essential to encouraging adoption, and we look forward to showcasing the future of sustainable advertising and graphic films at this year’s summit.”

The summit, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, was supported by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) as Lead Partner, as well as by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and 15 local government entities in Ras Al Khaimah.

