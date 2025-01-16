ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met separately with His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.

Both leaders are on working visits to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

His Highness welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed his appreciation for their commitment to participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. He emphasised the UAE’s dedication to strengthening cooperation with other countries and building developmental partnerships that serve mutual interests.

During the meetings, His Highness discussed with the Nigerian President and the Italian Prime Minister bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries. They explored ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, and sustainability.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week agenda in promoting global awareness of sustainability issues. The event is recognised as a vital platform for exchanging ideas and expertise to support sustainable development and foster collective action in addressing shared global challenges, especially climate change.

Both guests expressed their appreciation to His Highness for the warm reception, reaffirming their commitment to further reinforcing their countries’ ties with the UAE.

The two meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria; and a number of senior officials.