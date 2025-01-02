Tunisia - Tunisia, North Macedonia, Mexico and Serbia are among countries that focus on exports of green-tech goods and components to China, the European Union, and the United States, reads the World Bank's "Developing countries can benefit from climate policies of world's biggest economies" paper published recently.

The global green technology and sustainability market is projected to experience a five-fold increase from 2023 to 2032, the WB added citing the Global Market Insights 2023.

Developing countries' exports of green-tech goods and components to China, the European Union, and the United States now come to about $185.6 billion. The biggest winners in the short to medium term are countries that focus on exports to the world's three biggest economies. These include North Macedonia, Tunisia, Mexico, and Serbia.

"In the case of North Macedonia and Tunisia, green tech goods and components bound for those markets make up about 12 and 9 percent of GDP, respectively—making for a potentially significant economic impact."

Other middle-income countries with the capacity to build vehicles are likely to see higher sales of EVs to the European Union. These include Morocco, Turkiye, and Vietnam, the WB added.

