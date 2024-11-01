DUBAI - Expo City Dubai will host its annual Cities in Action Forum in February 2025, focusing on fostering investment and innovation to support Dubai's growth.

The event aims to provide evidence-based industry insights to encourage partnerships and promote the development of prosperous, equitable, sustainable, and resilient urban environments.

The forum scheduled for February 6-7, will facilitate connections among developers, architects, and planners to address urban priorities and foster collaboration with government bodies and institutions. It aims to engage innovators, entrepreneurs, and SMEs in sustainable urban solutions.

Following the launch of Expo City’s master plan, the forum will provide a platform for investors, city leaders, and creatives to explore key aspects of the city and participate in its innovation ecosystem.

The forum will tackle shared global challenges through a leadership lens, with decision-makers addressing how cities can and must take charge in a changing world. It will explore pragmatic solutions and technologies for future cities, discuss new approaches that enable communities to thrive in harmony with nature and unveil ways to integrate wellbeing into urban experiences. The sessions will help guide investment decisions and inspire innovation roadmaps.

Nadia Verjee, Executive Director, Global Initiatives and Advisory, Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City’s master plan has already attracted significant interest from businesses, innovators, future residents, developers and investors who are eager to be part of a city that is setting new benchmarks in global urban excellence. Balancing human progress with environmental stewardship and sustainable economic growth is not only possible, it is imperative, and the Cities in Action Forum will serve as a platform for investment, knowledge-sharing, partnership and collaboration, ensuring we maintain momentum as a global community of urban centres.”

The forum offers plenary sessions, workshops, exhibitions, networking sessions, behind-the-scenes tours and ‘Urban Walks’ – guided walks to experience innovative urban solutions built into Expo City Dubai.