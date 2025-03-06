ABU DHABI - Tadweer Group has launched an all-new Ramadan campaign under the theme Naqa’a, translated as purity. Throughout the Ramadan campaign, the organisation is connecting the core values of the Holy Month with sustainability, promoting a cleaner and greener future for the next generation.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director, Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, commented, “Ramadan is a time of reflection, unity, and giving back. Through our Naqa’a campaign, we aim to inspire the community to embrace sustainability as an extension of these values—reducing waste, reusing resources, and recycling for a cleaner future. By engaging with our initiatives, we can collectively make a lasting impact, ensuring a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

The campaign offers multiple opportunities for members of the public to get involved and promotes the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle), from events to social media challenges.

Tadweer Group's Community Engagement team is hosting a series of public events during Ramadan, including awareness and sustainability activities at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, family-friendly events at Umm Al Emarat Park, and workshops and discussions at the Lammah Al Bahr Festival.

Furthermore, members of the public can participate in weekly competitions, engage with impactful videos, and stay updated on Tadweer Group’s sustainability initiatives through its social media channels, with opportunities to win exciting prizes.



