ABU DHABI - Tadweer Group's Community Engagement team conducted clean-up campaigns in public areas, engaged with 49 schools, and activated the "Your Sustainable Weekends by Tadweer" initiative at three malls during the first half of 2024.

Since the start of the year, the team has hosted over 535 volunteers, engaged with more than 20,000 students, and visited more than 1,800 farmers in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra.

Overall, the team engaged with over 158,000 members of the public, promoting the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle) and emphasising the importance of segregating waste at the source across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Fatima Al Harmoudi, Head of Community Engagement at Tadweer Group, said, "Achieving a clean and sustainable environment starts with the public, and our Community Engagement Team is delighted to see such strong support from both individuals and businesses."