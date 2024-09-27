SSAB and Alstom have entered a partnership for the supply of steel made with close to zero fossil carbon emissions. The first delivery of SSAB Zero will take place already this year and be used in Alstom’s first Traxx Shunter locomotives, a new platform designed for shunting and trackwork operations.

“We are very glad to sign this partnership agreement with SSAB,” says Christophe Gourlay, Alstom Chief Procurement Officer. “By supplying steel with low carbon emission footprint for our Traxx Shunter locomotive, SSAB will contribute in the delivery of Alstom’s sustainable procurement strategy, which includes the reduction of the carbon emissions of Purchased Goods & Services by 30% by 2030.”

SSAB Zero is the world’s first commercial steel made of recycled steel and produced with fossil-free electricity and biogas. By using SSAB Zero instead of traditional steel, Alstom will significantly reduce the embodied carbon footprint in the material of their new locomotive platform.

Innovative shunting solution

The Traxx Shunter platform is compatible with hydrogen, battery and catenary systems. The Traxx Shunter H hydrogen locomotive is an innovative shunting solution designed by Alstom, with funding from France Relance, France 2030 and NextGenerationEU, as part of the IPCEI Hy2Tech programme.

It combines the latest hydrogen fuel cell and battery technologies to achieve zero direct carbon emissions. Together with SSAB Zero steel, it underscores Alstom's commitment to minimising its environmental footprint.

“We are proud to work with companies like Alstom that prioritise reducing fossil carbon emissions in their materials with a clear and ambitious target to decarbonise,” says Huy Nguyen, Sales Director for SSAB in Southern Europe. “At SSAB, we are committed to largely eliminating CO2 emissions from the steelmaking process and to create a fossil-free value chain with our customers and partners.”

