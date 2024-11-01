SHARJAH - BEEAH, the Middle East's sustainability pioneer, Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, and Veolia Near & Middle East, leader in low carbon energy production, recently celebrated the historic milestone of successfully processing 500,000 tonnes of waste at the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility since it began operations in 2023.

This signifies a huge leap forward in fulfilling ambitions to achieve zero-waste to landfill in the emirate of Sharjah

Leadership from BEEAH, Masdar, and Veolia, as well as officials from Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) and Sharjah Municipality, came together to mark the occasion at the BEEAH Headquarters and visit the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant to witness operations following the 500,000 tonnes milestone.

As a result of the 500,000 tonnes milestone, the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility has also successfully abated 750,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, recovered 2,000 tonnes of metal since it began operations and exported 300,000,000 kWh of electricity to the public grid through a power purchase agreement with SEWA, aligning with clean energy targets within the emirate.

The Sharjah Waste to Energy facility has also worked more than 300,000 hours without a lost time incident, reflecting high standards of safety on site.

The milestone marks a new era for the operation and maintenance joint venture partnership between BEEAH, Masdar, and Veolia, as they drive towards a zero-waste future in Sharjah and a lower carbon, clean energy future in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said, “This milestone for the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant is more than just a number. It is a big step towards achieving total landfill diversion in Sharjah, growing further from the current rate of 90 percent. It is a demonstration of an environmentally and commercially sustainable model for waste-to-energy innovation, increasing landfill diversion by processing hard to recycle waste, producing low carbon power and displacing a significant amount of emissions. Together with Masdar, and our operation and maintenance joint venture partner Veolia, we have created a hugely successful model that can be adapted to meet the waste management and clean energy needs of cities across the UAE, the region and the beyond.”

Commenting on the occasion Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, “We're proud to witness the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant reach this significant milestone in such a short space of time thanks to the support of all of the partners and stakeholders in this innovative project. This achievement underscores our commitment to driving sustainable solutions and contributing to the UAE's ambitious clean energy goals. By converting waste into valuable energy, we're not only reducing our reliance on traditional fuels but also creating a more circular economy for the benefit of both our communities and the environment."

Commenting on the milestone, Philippe Bourdeaux, Executive Vice President Africa & Middle East, said, “We are immensely proud of achieving this major milestone at Veolia, working with our partners BEEAH and Masdar to deliver a sustainable future for the region and the world. At Veolia we have always taken a holistic approach to waste management that not only maximizes resource recovery but also contributes to recycling and a circular economy – based on our global experience of operation and maintenance that are setting new benchmarks in the sector. This important milestone also perfectly aligns with Veolia’s ‘GreenUp’ strategic program, launched earlier this year with specific ecological objectives aimed at making Veolia the champion of decarbonization, depollution, and the regeneration of natural resources. I am confident this marks the beginning of a new phase of green transformation across the UAE while adding momentum to the country’s journey toward a net-zero future. Veolia remains committed to further supporting the UAE’s push for green energy.”

The waste-to-energy plant, conceptualized and realized by the Emirates Waste to Energy joint venture between BEEAH and Masdar, is the region's first of its kind at a commercial-scale. This state-of-the-art facility can produce 30 megawatts (MW) of low carbon energy, enough to power up to 28,000 homes and offset up to 450,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. It is instrumental in Sharjah’s ambition to achieve zero waste to landfill and is helping advance the UAE’s journey toward sustainability.

The Emirates Waste to Energy joint venturewas first established in 2017 between Masdar and BEEAH, and to further elevate standards for waste management and energy production in the region, an operation and maintenance joint venture was then formed with Veolia in 2022. The Sharjah Waste to Energy facility represents a perfect global case study in sustainable collaboration between Veolia, Masdar, and BEEAH, and how achieving milestones can further enhance outcomes and unlock new partnerships.

This Sharjah Waste to Energy plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology ensure both high efficiency and minimal environmental impact. It includes a CNIM boiler with a unique four-pass system and a Martin grate with a 5-run design which ensures optimal combustion control. The LAB flue gas treatment system further minimizes emissions, supporting the facility’s role to reduce environmental impact.

The milestone at the Sharjah Waste to Energy facility aligns with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to support the country in fulfilling its clean energy targets and reduce the carbon footprint associated with power generation, and with the UAE Environment Policy, which is driving the transformation of waste-related challenges into development opportunities.