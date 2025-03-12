MUSCAT: Oxford Business Group has released a new report titled “Strategic Investment: Driving Green Energy, Digital Innovation and Sustainable Growth in Oman.” The report highlights Oman’s commitment to innovation and sustainability as it pursues economic transformation under Oman Vision 2040.

Oman is positioning itself as a global hub for green hydrogen, renewable energy and digital transformation while leveraging its strategic location as a logistics centre. Key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and mining are undergoing modernisation through advanced technologies and targeted investments, in line with the country's 2050 net-zero emissions target.

The report underscores policy efforts to create a pro-business environment by streamlining regulations and fostering robust public-private partnerships to attract foreign direct investment. It also showcases major initiatives, including Yiti Sustainable City and Hydrom, which are unlocking high-growth opportunities and shaping a future-ready economy.

Investment trends across key sectors — transport, agriculture, industry, tourism, energy and ICT — are explored in detail, offering insights into how Oman is driving economic diversification and sustainability while creating new opportunities for investors.

