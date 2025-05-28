With Africa’s urban population expected to double by 2050, green city spaces will be vital. In Bulawayo, citizens have restored a neglected conservation area.

The historic Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, is battling the spread of lantana camara, an invasive plant species that threatens the native vegetation. Conservationist Bernadette Mupinda and her team, along with volunteers, regularly uproot these plants to protect the area’s biodiversity. With over 100 indigenous plant species within the park as well as 200 bird species, their decline could harm this heritage site and its valuable ecosystem.

For volunteer student Zothile Zulu, community involvement is key to the conservation effort — and she believes that tangible results encourage participation. The conservancy tracks plant populations using smartphone apps, and their work has led to a 70% reduction in invasive species.

But Zimbabwe’s urban green spaces also face broader threats, including deforestation and urban expansion. Each year, over 200,000 hectares (nearly 500,000 acres) of forest are cleared, often on wetlands, leading to water shortages and increased wildfire risks.

The Hillside Dams Conservancy is also facing financial struggles. It’s a popular spot with locals, but visitor fees cover only a portion of conservation costs, forcing the organization to seek external funding. Conservationists hope the area can serve as a model for other parks. With continued support, they aim to safeguard this landmark area and its biodiversity for the sake of future generations.

