MUSCAT: The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) is recognised for its sustainable operations and world-class facilities as research findings provide evidence that the centre's sustainable event management practices create a positive link to increased visitor satisfaction.

Sustainability is gaining popularity in the tourism, hospitality and event management sectors due to socioeconomic and environmental concerns. Convention and exposition facilities like the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre play a crucial role in generating income and satisfying visitors. By implementing sustainable practices such as waste management, energy efficiency and eco-friendly design, they help address environmental issues; and attract customers and tourists with their eco-friendly operations.

Research investigating the impact of sustainability integration at convention and exhibition centres on visitor satisfaction and strategic decision-making has shown that the use of sustainable materials improves sustainability prospects by contributing to the design of green buildings. The Oman Centre has also actively engaged with communities by forming relationships with local organisations, promoting recycling programmes and installing over 8,000 solar panels for energy efficiency, which significantly impacts guest satisfaction.

Survey results indicate that 76 per cent of participants are aware of the sustainable practices at the facility, with factors like sustainability influencing event attendance and recommendations from respondents.

Strategic landscape techniques and a 4.6-megawatt rooftop solar power system have contributed to water conservation, while energy-saving measures have had the most significant impact on visitor experience.

While some tourists suggest a no-plastic zone, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and other energy-saving measures have made a significant impact. Overall, the Centre's sustainable practices have enhanced guest experiences and made Oman a more appealing destination.

The study suggests potential improvements such as installing intelligent power management systems and digital documentation systems to reduce paper usage.

The OCEC, along with other events, sets leadership standards that position Oman as an innovation leader in sustainable development and tourism practices. The research emphasises that sustainable choices lead to memorable experiences and lasting impacts, as global environmental responsibility continues to grow.

