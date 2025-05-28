London's Heathrow Airport responded well to a major power outage in March that forced Britain's biggest hub to shut down for almost a day, a review commissioned by the airport concluded on Wednesday.

"We have concluded that the Airport responded well on the day and was able to restore full operations smoothly the following day," the review, led by former transport minister Ruth Kelly, said.

"The Review has, however, identified a number of lessons learned and makes several recommendations on how the Airport should now further enhance its ability to respond to major incidents such as this one."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)