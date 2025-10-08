London-headquartered engineering and energy services consultancy Penspen said it has secured project management consultancy and engineering contracts worth more than $400 million so far this year in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



The strategic focus on the Middle East and growing momentum across Africa has delivered around 25 percent annual growth, the company said in a statement.



The contract awards span upstream and midstream oil & gas, greenfield developments and brownfield redevelopments. While the majority of individual client names remain confidential, the scope includes major national oil companies in the Middle East, with projects covering both onshore and offshore energy infrastructure.



Penspen is also expanding in two fast-growing areas: aviation infrastructure and energy transition.



In the aviation infrastructure sector, the company is delivering critical fuel systems, ranging from fuel farms and storage facilities to hydrant networks, at airports in Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, with additional projects underway in Ethiopia and Poland.

It has submitted a joint bid with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) for the redevelopment of Damascus International Airport.



In the energy transition sector, Penspen has secured contracts for infrastructure repurposing for hydrogen integration, a long-range CO2 pipeline linked to the Hail and Ghasha development, and a corrosion assessment for Masdar's battery energy storage system (BESS) in Saudi Arabia.

