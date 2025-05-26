MUSCAT: At the EU-Oman Energy & Water Collaboration Forum held in Muscat on May 20–21, 2025, senior European and Omani stakeholders highlighted Oman’s growing appeal as a hub for green investment, particularly in the energy and water sectors. The forum, held at the Crowne Plaza OCEC and sponsored by Nama Group and the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project, drew attention to the Sultanate of Oman’s strategic readiness for climate-aligned infrastructure partnerships.

During a high-level session titled “Attracting EU Investors to Oman’s Growing Green Economy,” speakers detailed how Oman’s geographic location, renewable resource wealth and regulatory initiatives are aligning with European Union sustainability objectives to create a fertile investment landscape.

Andre Vreman, Chairman of Climate Neutral Real Estate, pointed to Oman’s stable governance, abundant solar and wind potential; and proactive climate policy as decisive advantages. “Oman’s combination of stable governance, immense solar and wind resources; and progressive green policy creates a uniquely bankable environment for EU investors,” he said, adding that financial tools such as green bonds and sustainability-linked loans could significantly enhance investor participation.

Echoing this sentiment, Jorge Malleu, General Manager of 4Fores Engineering, emphasised the convergence between Oman Vision 2040 and EU climate targets. He cited growing interest from European engineering and finance firms in public-private partnerships and project-financed models. “There’s clear alignment between EU sustainability targets and Oman Vision 2040,” he noted. “But unlocking serious capital requires regulatory clarity and off-take agreements that reduce uncertainty for investors.”

The forum also highlighted Oman’s progress in green hydrogen development. Rumaitha al Busaidi, Business & ICV Development Manager at Hydrom, showcased how the government-backed entity is de-risking the hydrogen value chain through structured auctions, construction milestones and partnerships aimed at manufacturing electrolysers and localising supply chains. “Our model integrates risk-sharing, local content and global cooperation to build a resilient hydrogen economy,” she said.

On the utilities side, Dr Ahmed Zayed Khalifah al Shaqsi, General Manager of Strategy, ESG & Performance at Nama Electricity Distribution, discussed the company’s efforts to incorporate ESG principles across operations. Initiatives include reducing grid losses, increasing energy efficiency and piloting community-based renewable energy projects. “We are embedding ESG in every layer of our operations and will soon publish our first ESG disclosure report,” Dr Al Shaqsi revealed.

Moderated by sustainability specialist Said al Kamyani, the session closed with a clear message: Oman is rapidly positioning itself as a regional leader in green infrastructure, attracting serious interest from European investors across renewable energy, hydrogen and sustainable utilities. Speakers called for deeper EU-Oman collaboration, stronger policy frameworks and clearer mechanisms for de-risking investment through off-take agreements and regulatory consistency.

