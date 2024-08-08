Muscat – In a significant milestone in the sultanate’s journey towards sustainable transportation and clean energy, an Omani company has signed an agreement with a Taiwanese firm to establish the first electric vehicle (EV) charger assembly line in the Middle East.

Oman’s industrial gases and LPG company Muscat Gases recently signed an agreement with Zerova Technologies, a leading global manufacturer of EV charging equipment and supplies.

‘Zerova Technologies is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Muscat Gas aimed at accelerating the growth and development of EVs in Oman. This strategic collaboration underscores Muscat Gas’s ambition to become the leading provider of EV chargers in the region,’ a press release stated.

Discussions between Zerova Technologies and Muscat Gas began six months ago. After a series of comprehensive negotiations and detailed analyses, both parties have now formally entered into an agreement that promises to transform the EV infrastructure landscape in Oman.

“We are thrilled to partner with Muscat Gas in this transformative venture,” said a senior official at Zerova Technologies. “Our combined expertise and shared vision for a sustainable future make this collaboration a natural fit. We look forward to supporting Muscat Gas in their mission to lead the EV charging market and contribute to the sultanate’s green energy goals.”

Known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, Muscat Gas is poised to make significant strides in the EV sector. This partnership will leverage Zerova Technologies’ advanced EV charging solutions and Muscat Gas’s extensive local expertise to establish a robust and reliable network of EV chargers across Oman.

With manufacturing facilities strategically located in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Japan, EMEA and the United States, Zerova Technologies designs and manufactures a complete line of EV charging solutions that power brands globally.

In another agreement focused on innovative energy solutions and carbon emission reduction, Muscat Gases signed a partnership agreement with US based O2 Fuel Petrochemical Solutions, a company specialising in fuel additives aimed at enhancing fuel quality and reducing environmental pollution.

