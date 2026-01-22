Rockwell Automation, a company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced a deepened collaboration with Lucid, maker of advanced electric vehicles, to support the automaker’s expanding manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The facility, located in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), marks a historic milestone as the country’s first vehicle manufacturing site.

Lucid will deploy Rockwell Automation’s enterprise software solutions, including its FactoryTalk manufacturing execution system (MES) software, to manage and optimise production operations across all major shops: general assembly, paint, stamping, body, and powertrain.

The FactoryTalk MES platform will provide Lucid with real-time visibility, traceability, and control across its operations, helping enable production of the company's future midsize vehicles.

“Lucid’s adoption of FactoryTalk MES is a strategic move that will deliver measurable outcomes in operational efficiency, quality, and scalability,” said Ahmad Haydar, country leader for Rockwell Automation in Saudi Arabia. “Our software will help Lucid meet its ambitious production goals while ensuring seamless integration with global supply chains and compliance with local standards. This is a proud moment for Rockwell Automation and a testament to our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through advanced manufacturing technologies and workforce development.”

In addition to software, Rockwell’s local team in Saudi Arabia will deliver instructor-led and virtual training programmes.

“Rockwell Automation has been a trusted partner throughout our journey, from our Arizona factory to our expansion in Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal Sultan, president of Middle East at Lucid. “Their software solutions and local expertise will help us scale production while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation our customers have come to expect. We’re excited to continue this collaboration as we expand world-class electric vehicle manufacturing in the region.” -TradeArabia News Service

