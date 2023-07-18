TOKYO: There is not enough investment to convert all coal plants in the world to gas, said the energy minister for the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

"Do we have enough investment in gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) to cover for converting all coal plants in the world to gas? The answer is no," said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei in online remarks during an industry conference in Japan. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Writing by Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)