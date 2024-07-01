Social media
Home page>Special Coverage>ZAWYA GREEN>MoECC, Qatar Red Crescen...
CLIMATE CHANGE

MoECC, Qatar Red Crescent Society join hands to mitigate climate change impacts

The programme was signed in the presence of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie and HE President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali al-Khater

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 1, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARCLIMATE CHANGE
PHOTO
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) on Sunday signed a technical co-operation programme with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to build national capacities in combating the effects of climate change and launching a national climate change e-platform.

The programme was signed in the presence of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie and HE President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali al-Khater. It was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs Dr Ibrahim Abdul Latif al-Muslimani and QRCS Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi.

Additionally, the programme aims to leverage the joint technical expertise to back efforts of combating climate change effects, in addition to intensifying the efforts of advancing shared plans aimed at increasing the societal awareness of the risks of these effects.

The programme virtually seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change by focusing on school students, sharing expertise, and building joint capacities to reduce these impacts since climate change is the overwhelming global challenges facing the humanitarian action.

The co-operation includes effective engagement in climate changes relevant discussions abroad through forging cooperation with international organisations, in pursuit of catalysing the humanitarian action and reorient it toward climatic and environmental crises, by ensuring the documentation of these activities, along with the projects that target those affected by climate change at home and abroad.

Dr al-Muslimani noted the significance of the national e-platform that will raise the community's awareness of climate changes and introduce sustainable development, along with its significance for the peoples life, by being the primary steps that spare countries the effects of climate change through promoting the awareness of community members on environment issues and familiarise them with all kinds of environmental pollution and their impacts on human life.

He highlighted that the programme will develop joint plans to raise awareness and impart the ministry's expertise to all partners to help adapt to climate change effects.

For his part, al-Emadi said that the technical co-operation aims to leverage the expertise of the two parties in building the community's capacities to further address climate change as the most dangerous challenges facing humanity in decades, along with its aerial and natural manifestations that largely affect both the community members and their life.

The programme is essentially consistent with the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030 that primarily aims to adopt effective measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and implement programmes that promote the community's behaviour toward environment, in addition to encouraging the individuals' behaviour with respect to environment so as to uphold their commitments as determined by the Qatar National Vision 230 in conserving the environment for the generations to come.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

ENVIRONMENT

Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency maps noise levels across emirate

Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency maps noise levels across emirate
Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency maps noise levels across emirate
SUSTAINABILITY

JAFZA, Eaton to build new sustainable facility for advanced manufacturing, R&D

JAFZA, Eaton to build new sustainable facility for advanced manufacturing, R&D
JAFZA, Eaton to build new sustainable facility for advanced manufacturing, R&D
HYDROGEN

BP joins forces with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, Infinity Power to explore green hydrogen development in Egypt

BP joins forces with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, Infinity Power to explore green hydrogen development in Egypt
BP joins forces with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, Infinity Power to explore green hydrogen development in Egypt
RENEWABLE ENERGY

Germany achieves 58% renewable energy share in first half of 2024

Germany achieves 58% renewable energy share in first half of 2024
Germany achieves 58% renewable energy share in first half of 2024
SUSTAINABILITY

Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour partner for sustainable community development in Matrouh

Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour partner for sustainable community development in Matrouh
Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour partner for sustainable community development in Matrouh
RENEWABLE ENERGY

Egyptian-Norwegian companies seal $890mln deal to produce green ammonia in Damietta

Egyptian-Norwegian companies seal $890mln deal to produce green ammonia in Damietta
Egyptian-Norwegian companies seal $890mln deal to produce green ammonia in Damietta
HYDROGEN

TSFE partner with Fertiglobe, Scatec, Orascom Construction for green hydrogen project

TSFE partner with Fertiglobe, Scatec, Orascom Construction for green hydrogen project
TSFE partner with Fertiglobe, Scatec, Orascom Construction for green hydrogen project
SUSTAINABILITY

Egypt's minster discusses green, sustainable financing opportunities with UNDP

Egypt's minster discusses green, sustainable financing opportunities with UNDP
Egypt's minster discusses green, sustainable financing opportunities with UNDP

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai-listed SHUAA’s former top shareholder, auditors not absolved of liability for 2023

2.

Dallah Healthcare awards $184mln contract for hospital in Riyadh

3.

Oman's EDO sells second dollar sukuk

4.

Fitch affirms UAE’s rating at 'AA-', outlook stable

5.

Kuwait real estate developer Mabanee inks $146.7mln credit facility deal

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar participates in Bonn Climate Change Conference

2

Qatar supports innovative solutions to fight climate change

3

More must be done for aviation net zero: Qatar Airways CEO

4

Qatar affirms interest in climate change

5

Young Arabs want to boycott brands that damage environment

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

DIVIDEND

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth
VIDEO: ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with 10% annual growth

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

LOGISTICS

Kuwait’s BIG Holding awards $450mln logistics contract to KRH

Kuwait’s BIG Holding awards $450mln logistics contract to KRH
Kuwait’s BIG Holding awards $450mln logistics contract to KRH
EQUITIES

Dubai-listed Taaleem to operate branches of top British private school Harrow in GCC

EQUITIES

Dubai-listed Gulf Nav to consider issuing MCBs to settle Brooge transaction

SPACE

Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat selects SpaceX to launch two satellites

LATEST NEWS
1

Khalifa Award launches 18th session at local, Arab, international levels

2

Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency maps noise levels across emirate

3

JAFZA, Eaton to build new sustainable facility for advanced manufacturing, R&D

4

BP joins forces with Masdar, Hassan Allam Utilities, Infinity Power to explore green hydrogen development in Egypt

5

AIQ, Halliburton partner on AI well control solution

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds