MoECC, Qatar Red Crescent Society join hands to mitigate climate change impacts

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) on Sunday signed a technical co-operation programme with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to build national capacities in combating the effects of climate change and launching a national climate change e-platform.The programme was signed in the presence of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie and HE President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali al-Khater. It was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs Dr Ibrahim Abdul Latif al-Muslimani and QRCS Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi.Additionally, the programme aims to leverage the joint technical expertise to back efforts of combating climate change effects, in addition to intensifying the efforts of advancing shared plans aimed at increasing the societal awareness of the risks of these effects.The programme virtually seeks to mitigate the impacts of climate change by focusing on school students, sharing expertise, and building joint capacities to reduce these impacts since climate change is the overwhelming global challenges facing the humanitarian action.The co-operation includes effective engagement in climate changes relevant discussions abroad through forging cooperation with international organisations, in pursuit of catalysing the humanitarian action and reorient it toward climatic and environmental crises, by ensuring the documentation of these activities, along with the projects that target those affected by climate change at home and abroad.Dr al-Muslimani noted the significance of the national e-platform that will raise the community's awareness of climate changes and introduce sustainable development, along with its significance for the peoples life, by being the primary steps that spare countries the effects of climate change through promoting the awareness of community members on environment issues and familiarise them with all kinds of environmental pollution and their impacts on human life.He highlighted that the programme will develop joint plans to raise awareness and impart the ministry's expertise to all partners to help adapt to climate change effects.For his part, al-Emadi said that the technical co-operation aims to leverage the expertise of the two parties in building the community's capacities to further address climate change as the most dangerous challenges facing humanity in decades, along with its aerial and natural manifestations that largely affect both the community members and their life.The programme is essentially consistent with the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030 that primarily aims to adopt effective measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change and implement programmes that promote the community's behaviour toward environment, in addition to encouraging the individuals' behaviour with respect to environment so as to uphold their commitments as determined by the Qatar National Vision 230 in conserving the environment for the generations to come.