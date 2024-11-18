NEW DELHI - India’s mass campaign to increase the country’s green cover has crossed a milestone with the planting of one billion saplings in the short span of less than six months.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed “gratitude to all those who have added momentum to the campaign. I urge more people to plant a tree in honour of their Mother and contribute to a sustainable planet,” Modi said in a message to Indians.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, announced the milestone with the planting of 1,000,123,605 saplings. “A heartfelt tribute to mothers with love for nature,” Yadav complimented Indians who have thrown themselves enthusiastically into the campaign.

Modi launched Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Plant in Mother’s Name) campaign on 5th June, which is observed as World Environment Day.

The objective of the campaign was to plant 1.4 billion new saplings, equivalent to India’s population in a one-year time frame.

But with plantings having crossed one billion in less than six months, the campaign results are certain to far exceed the target. “Mother” in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign symbolically refers to Mother Earth.