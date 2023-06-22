AMMAN — Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Wednesday met with Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch to explore avenues of coordination and collaborative efforts within the environmental sector.

Talks focused on strategies to enhance future cooperation pertaining to green growth, climate change, biodiversity and the national reforestation project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Radaideh highlighted the initiative introduced by His Majesty King Abdullah during the COP-27 conference.

This initiative addressed the interconnectedness between climate and refugees, emphasising the vital need for international endeavours to support and implement its significant objectives.

