Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, met on Sunday with Sami Al-Sharif, Secretary-General of the League of Islamic Universities (LIU), and his accompanying delegation, to discuss ways of cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation were discussed, and the possibility of cooperation with Egyptian universities regarding graduation projects for students of the Faculties of Media and Engineering in the environmental field, to present the vision of youth and benefit from it, after coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education.

Coordination will also take place at the level of the LIU and member universities will be contacted to know the faculties and research centres specialized in the environment and the environmental activities that are being implemented, as there will be an invitation to present ideas and participate in them, and universities will be invited to activate the research field in the field of environmental protection and climate change and make this research available to display what can be benefited from.

The Minister of Environment stressed that the role of universities is vital in two axes, one of which is related to scientific research, and the second is spreading culture, and awareness and supporting environmental concepts, especially in light of the difficulty of these concepts due to the rapid and evolving developments and the change of these concepts from one year to another, stressing the need for the role of scientific research to keep pace with the development that occurs in weather phenomena and planetary problems.

Fouad also pointed out the possibility of cooperation between the ministry and the LIU through the membership of university members, which is represented by 200 universities around the world, and to consider what can be achieved in terms of added value for each university, whether through the colleges specialized in the field of the environment, in addition to the activities carried out by these universities in the axis specific to their country with regard to the environmental field, in order to build on it, bridge the gaps, and determine the form of activities that can be carried out.

For his part, Al-Sharif stressed the need to spread ideas about protecting the environment from a religious perspective, expressing the LIU’s readiness to cooperate by organizing activities and events to protect the environment and spread environmental awareness and culture, and defending the rights of poor countries to take their share of what the countries of the world and the United Nations provide to protect the environment, as they are the most affected countries in terms of environmental issues.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

