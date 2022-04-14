Master-developer Dubai South Properties has signed up Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons to develop The Pulse Beachfront Villas Community located in Dubai South at the Residential District.

Within months of launching The Pulse Beachfront onto the freehold market, Dubai South Properties managed to successfully sell-out 788 residential villas and townhouses, which were launched across three phases. The milestone is a continuity of similar impressive results achieved by the master developer, confirming the huge demand for units within Dubai South’s Residential District.

The AED 900 million Pulse Beachfront is spread across a built-up area with units ranging from

2,600 - 4,800 square feet of living space, with private gardens ranging from 1,700 - 5,000 square feet.

The project features 788 residential units in a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and

townhouses. All villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room fully-equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, 3 covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops.

It also features an approximate 200-metre-wide, artificial beach lagoon with a beachfront in addition to a half Olympic swimming pool.

Dubai South Properties plans to commence construction on the project in Q2 this year with completion of the initial phases scheduled for Q3 2024.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).