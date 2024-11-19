Sobha Realty, a global leading luxury real estate developer, is preparing to deliver theCreek Vistas Grande development in Dubai ahead of schedule.

Completing the project eight months ahead of its original timeline reinforces Sobha’s growing reputation for early delivery of high-quality developments, a trend that has become a hallmark of the company’s approach.

This latest milestone within the prestigious Sobha Hartland community highlights Sobha Realty’s commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative project management.

Backward integration model

The early completion is a testimony of the effectiveness of Sobha's proprietary backward integration model. This unique, fully in-house approach—encompassing design, construction, and quality control—enables Sobha Realty to streamline processes, optimise resources, and consistently deliver projects on or ahead of time, all without compromising quality.

A key element of this approach is the use of pre-manufactured bathroom PODs, which accelerated construction by reducing on-site finishing requirements. Coupled with efficient foundation and structural work, this strategy allowed the project to be completed well before its deadline.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, remarked: “Delivering Creek Vistas Grande ahead of schedule is more than just meeting a deadline; it reflects our commitment to setting benchmarks in timeliness, quality, and customer service. Our backward integration model has been instrumental in ensuring we deliver not only luxurious homes but also unmatched value and reliability, offering our customers peace of mind and a lifetime of luxury.”

New level of luxury

Situated in the lush Sobha Hartland community, Creek Vistas Grande offers residents a new level of luxury living. The development features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with modern elegance and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide expansive views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor natural sanctuary. Residents can enjoy a range of world-class amenities, including a private gym, yoga facilities, landscaped podiums with swimming pools, steam and sauna areas, recreation and gaming rooms, and a serene lawn, all within a community-focused environment.

Ensuring the highest standards of quality, Sobha Realty implements a rigorous three-tier quality assurance system. Creek Vistas Grande upholds this tradition, guaranteeing that each unit meets the best standards of construction and design. Every unit within this development undergoes a meticulous inspection by Sobha Realty’s internal quality and technology teams, reaffirming the brand’s dedication to excellence.

Through its trend-setting achievements in project delivery and quality, Sobha Realty continues to redefine what it means to be a customer-centric developer. The on-time and early delivery of its projects showcases Sobha’s ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, further cementing its position as a leader in the UAE’s competitive real estate market.

With a proven model that combines innovation, quality control, and an integrated approach, Sobha Realty is shaping the future of real estate development in the region.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).