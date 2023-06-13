Binance, a world-leading blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider, has been awarded the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications for information security governance and privacy information management in three jurisdictions. The jurisdictions are France, Bahrain and the UAE.

Binance secured the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certificates as an organisation meeting the internationally recognised standards in information security governance and privacy information management, respectively.

Building robust security and privacy measures has always been a key priority for Binance, and these ISO certifications are a testament to the company’s consistent efforts on these fronts.

Comprehensive evaluation

A-LIGN, the external auditor, – a technology-driven security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organisations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks – awarded the two ISO certifications to Binance following a thorough and comprehensive evaluation of the security and privacy domains of its operations.

Nathan Swain, Chief Information Security Officer of Binance for Europe, Mena, and APAC, said: “With the blockchain industry still in its early years, it’s our priority at Binance to continue upholding the highest level of security and privacy amid a rapidly evolving space. In the Middle East, we’re happy to share that we’ve met the globally recognised requirements specified in the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain.

“We hope that this achievement will help to instil increased confidence and trust amongst our Middle Eastern users, clients, and partners. Compliance with the industry standards and regulations is paramount to us, and our achievements to date have demonstrated our commitment to international best practice.”

Critical aspect

“Information security governance is a critical aspect of modern organisations. With these internationally recognised certifications, Binance demonstrates that it has established effective controls and protections,” said Jimmy Su, Chief Security Officer at Binance.

“Users and clients on our platform can be assured that their assets and information are protected in line with the latest global standards. We have a team of highly experienced security professionals that are continuously improving, adapting, and innovating to ensure that Binance remains at the forefront of safeguarding the blockchain ecosystem.”

Stewart Thompson, Chief Data Protection Officer at Binance, added: "Users are at the heart of everything we do at Binance, which is why we’ve made privacy information management a key priority within the company. Our data protection team works closely with other teams – including security, legal, compliance, and operations – to ensure that Binance meets the strong global privacy requirements. We’re glad to see our teams’ efforts rewarded with these independently accredited certifications. This is a significant milestone for us at Binance, as we continue to advance security and privacy standards within the blockchain space.”

Moving forward, Binance will be undergoing annual surveillance audits to ensure continued conformity with the standards set out within the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. There are also plans to expand the certifications to other regions and obtain additional internationally recognised security, privacy, and compliance certifications.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).