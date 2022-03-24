A new portal has been launched where stranded Ukrainian nationals in the UAE can apply for jobs. Similarly, UAE employers can also post jobs to recruit Ukrainians who remain stranded after the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Launched by The Adecco Group, the adeccojobsforukraine.com allows employers in the UAE to list the jobs that are open only for Ukrainians. The jobs will appear on the platform only after they are validated by the global talent advisory and solutions company Adecco’s team.

Since this is a free-to-post platform and to help Ukrainians stranded after the war, neither the employers will be charged for the job posts nor the Ukrainian nationals to apply for the vacancies.

In addition, the platform also provides access to advice, online training modules for CV writing, job search and links to resources to help them find housing, as well as to government sites explaining local labour market regulations.

Considering the current situation between Russia and Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and are stranded in the UAE and other countries around the world, especially in European country’s neighbouring states.

Several Ukrainians remain stranded here in the UAE and have been provided accommodation due to the suspension of flights.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation recently confirmed that Ukrainians could get visas on arrival as the two countries have a mutual visa-free travel agreement.

There is also a 40-member Ukrainian team currently working at the Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Some of them are in the UAE only for the six-month-long exhibition, which will conclude later this month.

“Finding work and meaningful employment is critical to enabling Ukrainians to secure financial stability, and underpins their ability to begin new lives and secure futures. We invite organisations across Europe and beyond to participate in this initiative by posting their open roles and offering opportunities to people from Ukraine as they begin to re-establish their lives in neighbouring countries,” said Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group.

While the Adecco Group does not have any direct operations in either Russia or Ukraine, the company has enabled employment for thousands of people from Ukraine in nearby countries in recent years.

