Eid Al Fitr holidays for Dubai private schools, universities, and nurseries have been announced. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said all these institutions will remain closed from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14.

Regular classes will resume from Monday, April 15. Along with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, this week-long holiday will translate into a nine-day break for students.

Eid Al Fitr is marked in the Hijri calendar on the first day of Shawwal - the month after Ramadan. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Indian-curriculum schools in Dubai have welcomed students back to classrooms starting April 1. However, this return to learning will be short-lived, as students will soon break for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, starting from April 6.

However, students enrolled in international curriculum schools are enjoying a three-week break for the Spring holidays, which commenced on March 25. They are scheduled to resume classes after the Eid holidays on April 15.

The UAE government has announced the official holidays for private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The break will begin on Monday, April 8 and last till 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in the Gregorian date). As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal.

