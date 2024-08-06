KUWAIT CITY: Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al- Sabah, CEO of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), is leading efforts to fully Kuwaitize the oil sector. His strategy involves increasing the number of national workers in the industry and removing barriers to their employment. He emphasizes the importance of supporting Kuwaiti employees and ensuring job security for them. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al-Sabah stresses the need to absorb more Kuwaiti workers into the oil sector and ensure they have the support needed to thrive. In this regard, the CEOs of affiliated oil companies are encouraged to review the files of national workers, especially those working for private contracting companies, and address any issues related to job security. He added, private oil companies will be held accountable for any layoffs of national workers, with open channels for Kuwaiti employees to voice their complaints.

The Al-Seyassah daily quoting sources said, the KPC plans to launch several projects in petrochemicals and other oil industries in collaboration with the private sector to further increase the number of Kuwaiti workers. The Ministry of Oil hires approximately 543 employees and 537 of them are Kuwaitis. The following is the breakdown of Kuwaitis working in KPC-affiliated oil companies vis-à-vis the expatriates: — Kuwait National Petroleum Company employs 5,027 Kuwaitis out of 5,126 — Petrochemical Industries Company 264 out of 305 employees — Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has 767 Kuwaitis out of 768 — Kuwait Oil Company employs 11,713 workers and has a Kuwaitization rate of 86.84 — Kuwait National Petroleum Company as of 2023 employed 5,671 Kuwaitis out of 6,205.

