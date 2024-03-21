AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Wednesday seven airdrops of essential food supplies into the Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in cooperation with Brunei in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, JAF said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The operation involved the participation of two C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, three from the US, and one from Belgium.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies to Gazans whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Egypt’s El Arish International Airport or airdrops over the Strip, or through land aid convoys.

“This endeavour is part of Jordan’s continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7,” the statement said.

The JAF has so far conducted 42 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 54 airdrops that were conducted in collaboration with 10 countries.

