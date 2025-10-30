Dubai: The net profits after tax of Union Properties reached AED 139.22 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a 162% leap from AED 53.14 million in 9M-24.

Revenues from contracts with customers hiked by 32% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 512.86 million as of 30 September 2025 from AED 389.08 million, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to AED 0.03 in January-September 2025 from AED 0.01 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the DFM-listed firm generated net profits after tax totaling AED 124.66 million, compared with AED 18.37 million in Q3-24.

The revenues stood at AED 197.19 million in Q3-25, an annual rise of AED 123.30 million..

Amer Khansaheb, CEO of Union Properties, said: “Through meticulous strategies and a highly disciplined approach, we have successfully repaid all legacy debt, achieving record cash balances and strong profits.”

“Moving forward, we will remain committed to advancing our AED 6 billion development pipeline, while upholding operational excellence and continuing to create unparalleled value for our shareholders,” the CEO added.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Union Properties posted AED 14.56 million in net profits, compared to AED 34.77 million in H1-24.

