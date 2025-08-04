Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reported a Q2 2025 net profit attributable to owners of $20.2 million, compared with $14.3 million in the year-ago period.

The effort was in line with analysts’ mean estimate of $20 million, according to data provider LSEG.

Revenue for the period was $566 million versus $496 million in the year-ago period.

For H1 2025, the net profit fell 29% year-on-year to $92.8 million from $131 million in H1 2024, which includes a one-off FX gain of $81 million, an ADX bourse statement said.

The company has proposed a H1 dividends of at least $100 million (4.4 fils per share).

