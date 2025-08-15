Cairo: The United Bank achieved an annual surge of 27% to EGP 1.57 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.23 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked by 27% to EGP 1.27 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1 in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

The EGX-listed bank generated net interest income of EGP 6.94 billion in H1-25, signaling a 10% increase from EGP 6.29 billion in H1-24.

Standalone Results

Non-consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 1.50 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 26.90% from EGP 1.18 billion in H1-24.

The standalone net interest income increased by 8.60% to EGP 6.62 billion in H1-25 from EGP 6.10 billion, while the basic and diluted EPS grew to EGP 1.22 from EGP 0.96.

