Cairo: Telecom Egypt logged 14% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits at EGP 10.10 billion in 2024, according to the financial results.

Total revenues amounted to EGP 82.03 billion as of 31 December 2024, an annual surge of 45% from EGP 56.67 billion.

Non-consolidated net profits after income tax increased to EGP 2.78 billion last year from EGP 6.98 billion, while the operating revenues climbed to EGP 60.93 billion from EGP 43.69 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.97 in 2024 from EGP 3.54 during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the group’s consolidated net profits shrank to EGP 8.64 billion from EGP 9.15 billion in 9M-23.

